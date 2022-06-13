Advertisement

Coca-Cola and Jack Daniel’s to start selling Jack-and-Coke in a can

The new cocktail in a can will make its worldwide debut in 2023.
The new cocktail in a can will make its worldwide debut in 2023.(Coca-Cola Company via CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 1:58 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Two American icons are officially joining forces in a can.

Coca-Cola announced a partnership with Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Whiskey.

Their new product will let consumers enjoy Jack-and-Cokes with just the flip of a pop-top. It will make its debut in Mexico later this year before a worldwide rollout in 2023.

The Jack-and-Cokes will also come in a zero-sugar option.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emma Kitchen crowned Miss WV Teen USA
”I just remember wiping a tear away and that’s it.” Local girl crowned Miss West Virginia Teen USA
Legal handgun carriers will soon no longer need a license to conceal carry.
Ohio will be a constitutional carry state starting Monday
March For Our Lives Marietta
“Enough is enough,” March For Our Lives Marietta call on lawmakers for change
Landon Henthorn runner up in WV commission essay competition
Local middle schooler receives honorable mention in WV commission essay contest
100 Deadliest days of summer
100 deadliest days of summer begin, Ohio State Highway Patrol looks to cut down on fatal crashes

Latest News

Shana and Anthony Philpot.
Husband accused of raping teens sentenced on lesser charges after guilty plea
FILE - Violent insurrectionists loyal to President Donald Trump storm the Capitol, Jan. 6,...
Jan. 6 witness: Trump ‘detached from reality’ over election
FILE - Philip Baker Hall arrives at the premiere of "Clear History" at the Cinerama Dome on...
Philip Baker Hall, of ‘Hard Eight,’ ‘Seinfeld,’ dies at 90
Following botched early attempts in the invasion to capture Kyiv and the second-largest city of...
The battle of Donbas could prove decisive in Ukraine war