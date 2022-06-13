Advertisement

County Commission: 6/13/2022

WTAP News @ 6- Sheriff department budget revision
By Kheron Alston
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 6:01 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Sheriff Rick Woodyard and Prosecuting Attorney Pat Lefebure stood before county commission today to discuss Law Enforcement liaison and Sheriff Department budget revision.

They asked commission for the ability to continue the law enforcement liaison role. This role oversees daily operations such as multiple arrest cases, bond hearings and other day to day operations for the sheriffs department as well as Lefebure’s division.

“His role there is he oversees the day to day arrests, kind of gives an additional oversight for my office to say hey Blair Couch has been arrested four different times in the span of six months. He’s a problem we need to do something with him we need to get his bond revoked,” Lefebure said.

Lefebure also added that the liaison postion essentially helps smaller issues from falling through the cracks.

