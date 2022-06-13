Garfield Ave. closure

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Starting today Garfield Ave will see lane closures for two months.

This is to add an extra lane into the new pioneer Honda. The extra lane added will be a new turn lane for easier access into the new dealership.

Project Coordinator at J.C. Bosley Construction, Mark Husk, asks that the community stays patient and travels safe while on Garfield Ave.

“Just be very mindful of the traffic and there is signs but it’s a real congested area. Just be mindful of others and the traffic change, we definitely don’t want to geet anyone hurt,” Husk said.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.