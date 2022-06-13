Advertisement

Garfield Ave. closure

WTAP News @ 6- Garfield Ave becoming one lane road due to lane expansion
By Kheron Alston
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 6:14 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Starting today Garfield Ave will see lane closures for two months.

This is to add an extra lane into the new pioneer Honda. The extra lane added will be a new turn lane for easier access into the new dealership.

Project Coordinator at J.C. Bosley Construction, Mark Husk, asks that the community stays patient and travels safe while on Garfield Ave.

“Just be very mindful of the traffic and there is signs but it’s a real congested area. Just be mindful of others and the traffic change, we definitely don’t want to geet anyone hurt,” Husk said.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emma Kitchen crowned Miss WV Teen USA
”I just remember wiping a tear away and that’s it.” Local girl crowned Miss West Virginia Teen USA
Legal handgun carriers will soon no longer need a license to conceal carry.
Ohio will be a constitutional carry state starting Monday
March For Our Lives Marietta
“Enough is enough,” March For Our Lives Marietta call on lawmakers for change
Landon Henthorn runner up in WV commission essay competition
Local middle schooler receives honorable mention in WV commission essay contest
100 Deadliest days of summer
100 deadliest days of summer begin, Ohio State Highway Patrol looks to cut down on fatal crashes

Latest News

County Commission: 6/13
County Commission: 6/13/2022
One local PKB resident becomes an American citizen
One local resident becomes U.S. citizen last Friday afternoon
After a couple of years of hard work and dedication for the Mid-Ohio Valley the Salvation Army...
The Salvation Army of Parkersburg leaders are moving on to their next assignment
Watching Your Wallet: Pre-approval saves money at the dealership
Watching Your Wallet: Pre-approval could save you money at the dealership