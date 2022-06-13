Obituary: Dobbins, William C.

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - William C. Dobbins, 85, of Marietta passed away, Sunday morning, June 12, 2022 at his home.

He was born November 21, 1936, in Waterford a son of Rufus Glen Dobbins and Anna Alice Sherman Dobbins. Bill has been employed as a crane operator for Dravo/Connex at Marietta.

On March 19, 1967, he married Deloris Williams who survives with 2 sons and 2 daughters: William Roy (Kim) Dobbins of Rockford, MN, Terry (Paul) Gjersvik of Chaska, MN, Robert Allen Dobbins and Deborah Shutts of Zanesville, Diane Elaine (Eric) Boyd of Mineral Wells, WV; 3 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren. His parents, 2 grandchildren and 2 sisters preceded him in death.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday (June 16) at 11:00 am at McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home with burial following in Waterford Cemetery.

Family will greet friends at the funeral home on Wednesday from 2-4 and 6-8.

Messages of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.Lankfordfh.com

