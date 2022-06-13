Advertisement

Obituary: Greathouse Sr., Gary Wayne

By Andrew Noll
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 11:34 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
BELLEVILLE, W.Va. (WTAP) - Gary Wayne Greathouse Sr., 68, of Belleville, WV passed away June 10, 2022, at his home surrounded by his family and loved ones.

He was born November 23, 1953, a son of the late Thereasa Hopkins Greathouse and Calvin Greathouse. He was a General Contractor specializing in Heating and Air Conditioning.

Gary is survived by his two children, daughter Rejeana L. Jackson (Edward “E.J.”) of Prosperity, SC and son Gary Wayne Greathouse Jr. of Parkersburg, WV, three grandchildren Daniel Paul Buchanan II of Walker, WV, Amellia Dawn Jackson of Prosperity, SC, and Anna Jean Greathouse of Parkersburg, WV, one great grandchild, Maddox Vice Pate of Prosperity, SC, brother, Richard O. Greathouse, of Parkersburg WV, sister Sandra I. Hamilton (Larry) of Parkersburg, WV, special friends and caregivers Jim Persinger and Bonnie Large, and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Gary was preceded in death by five brothers, Charles Sonny Hopkins, Jim Walker, Keith Greathouse, John D. Greathouse, and Timothy McCoy and one sister, Patricia McIntire.

A private cremation will take place at Mid-Ohio Valley Cremation Society. Memorial services will be announced.

