Obituary: Johnson, Phillip Lee

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Phillip Lee Johnson, 62, of Parkersburg passed away June 13, 2022 at his residence under the loving care of his family.

Phil was born on April 13, 1960 in Parkersburg, the son of the late Lewis and Evelyn Dowler Johnson.

Following graduation from Parkersburg South High School in 1978, Phil worked for Goldsmith Black until 2006 as a truck driver delivering grocery/sundries all over West Virginia. He so enjoyed taking his wife on runs all over his delivery routs, as he said, showing her all the sights. He enjoyed all his customers he met on all his routs and really missed them after he had to retire due to his disability.

Phil loved hunting, fishing and camping when he could. He mostly enjoyed working on his old cars, trucks and motorcycles over the years. He especially enjoyed wheeling and dealing, trades and bartering that he had done over the years. Phil loved his family and friends that have been by his side over the past few years, more that they will ever know. He cherished each and every one of them.

Phillip is survived by his wife Sara Belleville Johnson, step son Jeremy Jones (Beth) of Texas and their children Charlotte Mychaela, Coralynn Eliza, step son Jarred Jones (Erica) of Mississippi and their children Nevaeh and Jaxon, sisters Diane Johnson Buck (Ronald), Patricia Johnson Hall (Danny), brothers Donald Johnson (Ilona), Michael Johnson (Cathi), David Johnson, several nephews and nephews that he adored so much, his fur babies, Molly Sue and Oscar Lil Man

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his step mother Faye Johnson, brothers Howard Johnson, Mark Johnson, sister Martha Johnson, paternal grandparents Frank and Olive Daugherty Johnson, maternal grandparents Andy and Chloe Dowler and niece Beth Ann Hall.

The family would like to thank Dr. Mirza Hamaroni and the Davita staff for all their compassionate care throughout the years, especially Donna and Marylou, Dr. Cartwright and his cornerstone staff, Dr. Squirs, Emily Howell PA and too many to list for all the wonderful care they showed in taking care of Phillip. A big thank you to the Waverly Fire Department for all their assistance, Amedisys Hospice and all their staff, WVU Medicine and Staff, 4N, ACU and the paramedics that all assisted and Big Tygart Baptist Church in Mineral Wells.

Funeral services will be 11 am Thursday at Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg.

Burial will follow at the Putnam Cemetery in Devola, Ohio.

Visitation will be 2 - 4 and 6 - 8 on Wednesday and for one hour prior to the service on Thursday.

