Obituary: Leasure, Earney Lee

WEST UNION, W.Va. (WTAP) - Earney Lee Leasure, 86, passed away on Saturday, June 11, 2022, at the Willows Center.

Earney was born August 2, 1935, in West Union, West Virginia, a son of Bessie and Silas Leasure.

He was a US Army veteran, and retired from General Electric.

Earney is survived by his wife, Jerilyn “Jeri” Powell Leasure, of Parkersburg; his daughter, Robin (Frank) Pannell, of Belpre; grandson, Danny (Kaycie) Pannell, of Vincent; step-grandchildren, Kelly Sams, Ashley Pannell, and Andy (Abby) Mitchel; and 6 step-great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, Earney was preceded in death by his twin brother, Earnest Leasure; brothers, Albert “Johnie” Leasure, Cecil “Jimmy” Leasure; and sisters, Thelma Wilcox, and Violet Leasure.

Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, June 18, 2022, at Sunset Memorial Funeral Home, with funeral services at 1 p.m.

Entombment to follow at Sunset Memory Gardens. An online guestbook for condolences is available at www.sunsetparkersburg.com.

