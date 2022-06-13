Obituary: Lemon, Paul Richard

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - On Saturday, June 11, 2022, Paul Richard Lemon, loving husband, father, beloved grandfather and great-grandfather, passed away at the age of 83.

Paul was born December 31, 1938, in Wood County, a son of the late Lawrence and Bertha Johnson Lemon. On December 31, 1960, he married Ruth Ann Tennant. They raised two children, Paul Richard Lemon II and Judy Lemon Davis.

Paul worked for the Ideal Box Factory in Parkersburg for 32 years. He then worked for LEMON and BARRETT’S POWER SPORTS for 19 years.

Paul’s hobbies included playing the guitar, listening to bluegrass music, tinkering with cars and tractors and finding treasures at flea markets. He also enjoyed walking with his faithful companion Buddy. He was a member of the Sunrise Church of Christ.

He is survived by his wife, Ruth Ann Lemon; children, Paul Richard Lemon II and Judy (Gene) Davis of Mineral Wells; three grandchildren, Joshua (Amber) Davis, Kindra (Nathaniel) Kidd and Tiffany Mahoney; and five great-grandchildren, Braedyn Carsten, Kennedy Kidd, Joshua Davis Jr., Lila Davis and Lana Mahoney.

In addition to his parents, Paul, as the last member of his immediate family, was preceded in death by, four brothers and three sisters.

Funeral services will be held 10:00 am on Wednesday, June 15, 2022, at Vaughan Kimes Funeral Home, 521 Fifth St., with Elvis Galbreath officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from 4-8 pm on Tuesday and one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Masks are mandatory for the health and safety of the immediate family.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations are made payable to Judy Davis for her medical expenses. For your convenience, the funeral home will provide envelopes at the service or donations may be mailed to Judy Davis, care of Vaughan Kimes Funeral Home, P.O. Box 2006, Parkersburg, WV 26102.

Please visit vaughankimes.com to share a memory or message of comfort with his family.

