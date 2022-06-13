Obituary: Lott-White, Connie Ruth

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Connie Ruth Lott-White went peacefully to be with our Lord and Savior on June 4, 2022 after a hard battle with cancer, under the compassionate care of Amedisys Hospice and Marietta Memorial Hospital.

Connie was preceded in death by her father Clyde Lott, her mother Gertrude Lott, as well as many siblings and relatives.

Connie is survived by her son Ronald Rake of Louisville, KY, two brothers Donald Lott of Crestwood, KY and Ronald Lott Sr. of Parkersburg, WV, one niece Lori Gifford of Parkersburg, WV, two nephews Ronald Lott II (Samantha) of Belleville, WV and J. Eric Lott of Crestwood, KY, grandchildren Taylor Meade of Parkersburg, WV, Dylan Matheney of Parkersburg, WV, Eva Smith of Parkersburg, WV, great nieces and nephews Destiny Lott-Berry, Devin Gifford, Hunter Ball, Andrew Lott, Mackenzie Lott, six great-grandchildren, her Cocker Spaniel, Munch, and longtime friend Leon Bayer.

Connie was a long time member of the 19th Street Church of God throughout the years. Connie’s faith, love of God and her family is what got her through her battle with cancer.

Connie enjoyed yard sales, flea markets, and selling items in her Facebook group called Rose’s Second Hand.

There are so many lives that she has touched. She was so very deeply loved and will be dearly missed, until we meet again.

A private cremation will take place at Mid-Ohio Valley Cremation Society.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.