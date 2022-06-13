Obituary: Sams, Thomas L.

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Thomas L. Sams, 73, passed away at home on June 10, 2022, surrounded by his family after a long battle with cancer.

Thomas was born in Parkersburg, WV, a son of Berndetta “Babe” Stephens and the late Frances Sams. He was a loving husband, father, brother, son, and friend. Thomas retired from Smith Concrete in 2013, after many years of service. He enjoyed golfing, stock car racing, and spending time with his family.

Thomas is survived by his wife, Delores; three daughters, Shelley Leasure, Janelle Sams, and Tonya Swearingen; his mother, Berndetta; one sister, Diann Morrison; five grandchildren, Josh, Sarah, Ian, Megan, and Thomas (TJ); three great-grandchildren, Aaliyah, Carter, and Sawyer; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father, Frances; two brothers, William (Bill) and Robert (Bob); and one sister, Brenda “Bunny” Eddy.

The family would like to thank Dr. Rugel, WVU Cancer Center, and Amedysis Hospice for their great care.

Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Wednesday, June 15, 2022, at Sunset Memorial Funeral Home. Funeral services will be at 1 p.m., with burial to follow at Sunset Memory Gardens. An online guestbook is available for condolences at www.sunsetparkersburg.com.

