Obituary: Sims, Joyce H.

ROCKPORT, W.Va. (WTAP) - Joyce H. Sims, 75 of Rockport, WV, passed away on June 6, 2022, after a six year battle with cancer. She spent her last days surrounded by her family in hospice care.

Joyce worked for Fenton Art Glass for 35 years and retired in 2003. After retiring Joyce enjoyed sewing and was involved with Senior Stitchers, Linus and Quilts for Kids, but her passion was Longarm quilting. She loved spending time with family, camping, fishing or reunions and cook outs. She was a life-long Steelers fan. She was a Christian and was active in church where she taught Sunday School and Vacation Bible School for many years.

Joyce and her husband traveled extensively through all 50 states. They visited Israel and enjoyed many cruise trips. They often included family on their journeys, attending Bluegrass Festivals, Gospel Sings and various concerts.

Joyce was the daughter of the late Otha and Amy Queen King. She will be sadly missed by her husband of 57 years, Joe Sims, and by three brothers and three sisters and one sister-in-law, Ernest (Verlis) King, of Canvas, WV; Ronzal (Linda) King, of Frazeysburg, Ohio; Gary (Karen) King, of Elizabeth, WV; Jean (Wayne)Houck, Rockport, WV; Joann King (Dave Edwards) or Elizabeth, Jannette (Yogi) Peterman, of Elizabeth and Carolyn King, Elizabeth, WV.

She will also be missed by her many nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews and great, great nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one brother, Earl D. King and sister, Janice King.

There will be no services.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.