One local resident becomes U.S. citizen last Friday afternoon

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Last Friday the state of West Virginia welcomed 31 new citizens from all over the world.

For one local resident, Holifatul Stewart, it was the chance for a new beginning. A naturalization ceremony was held at the U.S. District Courthouse in Clarksburg last Friday afternoon.

31 people from 19 countries all over the world were sworn in and handed a certificate of naturalization.

Originally from Indonesia and now residing in Parkersburg, Holifatul Stewart, talked about why she wanted to become a U.S. Citizen.

“It is for the best choices, better for me and my family and for a better future,” Holifatul Stewart said.

Stewart met her husband, Mark, while living in Indonesia where they got married and they had a daughter together before moving to America.

Her husband travels often for his job and because she was not an American citizen she was not able to travel with him on some his trips.

Her husband shared what it means for them now that Holifatul is an American citizen.

“What it means to us is you know, she can fly anywhere with me now if I ever go overseas. I work a lot overseas so, building embassies for the united states and there is some countries she can’t get in or there is more red tape to get visas. And now with her being an American citizen she can come see me wherever I am,” Mark Stewart shared.

District Judge Thomas Kleeh administered the oath to them and swore them in.

The courtroom was packed with family and friends ready to celebrate their new lives as Americans.

Stewart shared the feeling of becoming an American citizen.

“Feeling incredible honor! And I have my naturalization certificate and it is a beautiful moment to be an American citizen,” Holifatul Stewart said.

Holifatul also mentioned that she is very excited that she now has the right to vote in elections.

