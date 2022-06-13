Advertisement

The Salvation Army of Parkersburg leaders are moving on to their next assignment

WTAP News @ 6- Salvation Army leaders of PKB on the move
By Andrew Noll
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 5:46 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - After a couple of years of hard work and dedication for the Mid-Ohio Valley the Salvation Army of Parkersburg leaders are on the move.

Majors Patrick and Carey Richmond will make the move to their new assignment, where they will serve on the training staff for the salvation army down in Atlanta,Georgia.

The Richmond’s spent three years in Parkersburg as dedicated leaders and pastors for the Salvation Army of Parkersburg.

The average assignment in any location is 3-5 years long.

Their last day of service in Parkersburg will be Sunday, June 19.

Major Patrick Richmond shared what he hopes people will remember about his time in Parkersburg.

”That the salvation army will always continue doing what it does. It will always be a place of hope, and restoration, and grace and we hope that people of this community will not only come to us in their need but also when they have that they will come and help us do the most good as the salvation army,” Major Richmond said.

New leaders Captain Marjorie and Lieutenant, Anthony Rowe, will arrive in Parkersburg on Sunday, June 26.

They bring several years of experience and most recently spent time in Georgia for their last assignment.

