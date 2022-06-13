Advertisement

Verdict reached in trial against man charged in Charleston police officer’s murder

(WSAZ)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 1:21 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- Monday, jurors deliberating the fate of a man charged with murdering a Charleston Police officer reached a verdict.

After days of deliberations, the jury found Joshua Phillips, 39, guilty of second-degree murder in connection to the death of Officer Cassie Johnson.

Phillips was also found guilty of simple possession of a controlled substance.

Officer Johnson was shot on December 1, 2020, while responding to a traffic complaint.

Officer Cassie Johnson
Officer Cassie Johnson(WSAZ)

The State and the defense concluded closing arguments around 3:15 p.m. Thursday, and the jury was handed the case shortly afterward. The prosecution had originally sought a first-degree murder charge.

For previous coverage >>> CLICK HERE.

Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin and Charleston Police Chief Tyke Hunt issued the following statements following the verdict in the Joshua Phillips trial:

“Since the moment when I arrived at the hospital the evening that Patrol Officer Cassie Johnson was fatally shot, my heart has been with Cassie’s mom, Sheryl; her sister, Chelsea; and her brothers and sisters in blue at the Charleston Police Department,” said Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin. “It has been a painful journey – not only for Cassie’s family and friends – but also for our community. While this was not the verdict we had hoped for, I hope today’s decision by the jury brings some level of peace and closure.”

“This is not the verdict we wanted. However, the jury made their decision and we must have faith in our justice system,” said Chief of Police Tyke Hunt. “While there’s nothing we can do to bring back a fallen sister, her death will not be in vain. The officers of the Charleston Police Department will work to uphold her memory in the job she so dearly loved.”

While Johnson’s family didn’t want to talk with us, Phillips’ mother Delores Phillips said her son should not being facing such a severe penalty – maintaining he acted in self-defense.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emma Kitchen crowned Miss WV Teen USA
”I just remember wiping a tear away and that’s it.” Local girl crowned Miss West Virginia Teen USA
Legal handgun carriers will soon no longer need a license to conceal carry.
Ohio will be a constitutional carry state starting Monday
March For Our Lives Marietta
“Enough is enough,” March For Our Lives Marietta call on lawmakers for change
100 Deadliest days of summer
100 deadliest days of summer begin, Ohio State Highway Patrol looks to cut down on fatal crashes
Landon Henthorn runner up in WV commission essay competition
Local middle schooler receives honorable mention in WV commission essay contest

Latest News

Garfield Ave closure
Garfield Ave. closure
County Commission: 6/13
County Commission: 6/13/2022
One local PKB resident becomes an American citizen
One local resident becomes U.S. citizen last Friday afternoon
After a couple of years of hard work and dedication for the Mid-Ohio Valley the Salvation Army...
The Salvation Army of Parkersburg leaders are moving on to their next assignment
Watching Your Wallet: Pre-approval saves money at the dealership
Watching Your Wallet: Pre-approval could save you money at the dealership