West Virginia launches statewide waterfall trail

West Virginia tourism officials have launched a statewide Waterfall Trail. Tourism officials said 29 waterfalls are featured.
West Virginia tourism officials have launched a statewide Waterfall Trail. Tourism officials said 29 waterfalls are featured.
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 11:31 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W. Va. (AP) - West Virginia tourism officials have launched a statewide Waterfall Trail. Tourism officials said 29 waterfalls are featured.

They include some of the best-known in the state such as Blackwater and Sandstone and some lesser known cascades like Finn’s in the New River Gorge National Park and Preserve and Drawdy in Boone County.

West Virginia Tourism Secretary Chelsea Ruby said in a statement that the trail is debuting at a time when research shows that an increasing number of travelers are looking for outdoor recreation opportunities.

Digital passports are available that will offer rewards to people who check in at multiple sites.

