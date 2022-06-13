Advertisement

West Virginia surpasses 7,000 coronavirus deaths

By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 12:48 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W. Va. (AP) - West Virginia has surpassed 7,000 coronavirus deaths.

According to the Department of Health and Human Resources’ website, 7,001 people have died in the state over the past two years since the pandemic started.

The state surpassed 5,000 COVID-19 deaths in early December and 6,000 deaths in mid-February.

The number of patients hospitalized from the virus has risen since hitting a low point for the year of 77 on April 20.

Hospitalizations have increased 75% over the past month, going from 124 on May 13 to 217 on Monday.

The 1,989 active COVID-19 cases in the state are down from 2,690 on June 4.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

