Barber sentenced to 45 days in jail; two years probation

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Eric Barber is sentenced to 45 days in jail and then probation for his role in the attacks on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

The Former Parkersburg City Councilman was sentenced Tuesday morning before Judge Christopher Cooper in United States District Court in Washington, D.C.

Judge Cooper sentenced Barber to 45 days in jail for count 4, which was being unlawfully being in the U.S. Capitol.

Barber was also given a 7-day suspended sentence on count 5 for stealing a charger from CSPAN.

Barber must also pay $500 dollars in restitution. This payment will be for damage at the Capitol.

Barber must also pay $52.95 to CSPAN for the charger.

Barber will also serve two years of probation after serving his jail time.

The other charges against Barber were dropped.

Prosecutors had requested Barber serve four months in prison in a sentencing memorandum filed last month.

Barber pleaded guilty back in December to one count of parading, demonstrating, or picketing in the Capitol Building and one count of theft.

