Cooling station locations throughout the Mid-Ohio Valley

MID-OHIO VALLEY (WTAP) - Following the storms that struck the Mid-Ohio Valley on June 13, many people are still without power and air conditioning with a heat wave being forecasted.

According to its Facebook page, all Coplin Health System locations are prepared to be cooling stations. They have water and ice available while also being open and seeing patients. The post says to stop by one of their clinics if you need resources due to the heat and power outages.

The Wood County Society has opened up its facility to the public as a cooling station according to its Facebook page. The post says face masks are required indoors at their facility.

The New Hope Baptist Church on its Facebook page posted they are open for anyone needing a place to cool down during the heat and power outages. They are also offering free Wi-Fi and have opened up their restrooms to the public.

The hours and locations of these cooling stations can be found below:

Wood County:

Coplin Health Systems: Parkersburg Family Care (Emerson Avenue): 3705 Emerson Square, Emerson Avenue 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Parkersburg Family Care (Camden Avenue): 2610 Camden Avenue 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Coplin at Westbrook Health Services: 2121 7th Street, Parkersburg 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Open Mondays, Tuesdays, and Wednesdays PHS Health and Wellness Center: 2101 Dudley Avenue, Parkersburg 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

New Hope Baptist Church: 1777 Rosemar Road, Parkersburg June 15 from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Wood County Society: 317 8th Street, Parkersburg Wednesday, June 15 from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Thursday, June 16 from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Friday, June 17th from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.



Wirt County:

Wirt County Senior Citizens Center: 82 Washington Street, Elizabeth 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Coplin Health Systems: Wirt County Family Care: 483 Court Street, Elizabeth 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.



Jackson County:

Coplin Health Systems: Jackson County Schools Wellness Center: 562 Charleston Street, Ripley 7:45 a.m. to 4:15 p.m. Ripley Family Care: 512A S. Church Street, Ripley 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. River Valley Family Care: 606 Washington Street, Ravenswood 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.



Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.