Advertisement

Downtown PKB receives $75,000 grant from Opportunity Appalachia

Downtown PKB receives $75,000 grant
Downtown PKB receives $75,000 grant(Kheron Alston)
By Kheron Alston
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 5:48 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Downtown PKB applied for and won a grant worth up to $75,000 for the growth of Market St.

The grant from Opportunity Appalachia will start the renovation on 820 Market St.

This building will provide two keys to economic growth in any area which are housing and providing jobs.

The first floor is expected to be a florist and the rest will hold up to 16 two bedroom units.

Executive Director Amanda Stevens says this project having two sources for development is a big factor to hopefully getting the $7 million project fully funded by investors.

“Right off the bat we’re checking two boxes, I mean multi-use is what they want to see. They want to see these buildings activated with more than just one idea in mind and this does it checks both boxes, retail, housing and possibly more than that,” said Stevens.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Storms roll through MOV
Storms roll through the Mid-Ohio Valley
Power outage
Power knocked out in Wirt County
One local PKB resident becomes an American citizen
One local resident becomes U.S. citizen last Friday afternoon
Former Parkersburg City Council member Eric Barber has pleaded not guilty to five charges...
Barber sentenced to 45 days in jail; two years probation
Legal handgun carriers will soon no longer need a license to conceal carry.
Ohio will be a constitutional carry state starting Monday

Latest News

Tree down in Belpre due to Monday nights storm
High winds from storm on Monday night cause many trees to fall in the city of Belpre
Wirt County Senior Citizen Center opens their doors to all in the county after the storm...
Wirt County Senior Citizen Center opens to all in the county after the storm knocks out power
Watching Your Wallet: Create a budget for vacation spending
Watching Your Wallet: Create a budget for vacation spending
Local business partners with schools for career explorations program.
Wood Co. implements V.R. headsets for career exploration