Downtown PKB receives $75,000 grant from Opportunity Appalachia

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Downtown PKB applied for and won a grant worth up to $75,000 for the growth of Market St.

The grant from Opportunity Appalachia will start the renovation on 820 Market St.

This building will provide two keys to economic growth in any area which are housing and providing jobs.

The first floor is expected to be a florist and the rest will hold up to 16 two bedroom units.

Executive Director Amanda Stevens says this project having two sources for development is a big factor to hopefully getting the $7 million project fully funded by investors.

“Right off the bat we’re checking two boxes, I mean multi-use is what they want to see. They want to see these buildings activated with more than just one idea in mind and this does it checks both boxes, retail, housing and possibly more than that,” said Stevens.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.