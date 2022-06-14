Obituary: Burnside, Robert Gary

ELIZABETH, W.Va. (WTAP) - Robert Gary Burnside, 75, of Elizabeth, WV, passed away peacefully at home and went to be with his Lord and Savior in Heaven on June 13, 2022.

Gary was born in Wood County, WV, on October 15, 1946. He was the son of the late Wallace G. and Hazel Richards Burnside. He was raised and attended school in Washington County, Ohio, graduating from Warren High School in 1964. He was employed at DuPont Washington Works for 30 years. Gary faithfully attended New Home United Methodist Church.

Gary was a loving and devoted husband to Sharon Burnside for 30 years. He was a loving father to Kelli (Bryan) Brown of Dayton, Ohio, and Scott (Karen) Burnside of Columbus, Ohio, and a loving stepfather to Eric (Diana) Lowe of Palestine, WV, and Mitch (Kari) Lowe of Parkersburg, WV. He is also survived by his brother Kenny (Judy) Burnside of Belpre, Ohio, and William Burnside of Pensacola, Florida. Gary had four grandchildren Hannah (Larry) Osborne of Perrysburg, Ohio; Riley Brown of Smyrna, Georgia; Scott Lowe of Palestine, WV; Allison (Cory) Parsons of Lubeck, WV and Jillian Robinson of Parkerburg, WV; and five great-grandchildren Cade, Cooper, Colton and Lilah Parsons and Vayda Pickrell. He was also survived by his beloved dog, Josie.

In addition to his parents, Gary was preceded in death by his twin brother Larry Burnside, twin bothers Wallace Jr and Guy, and his sisters Bernice Stevens, Shirley Cooksan, Janet Flowers and Norma Ross.

Gary will be forever missed by his family and friends. We will always carry his memory in our hearts. Gary was always there to help in any way needed. He loved watching his great-grandchildren and tinkering with them in the yard with the latest tool or relaxing in the love seat with his pup pal, Josie, by his side.

Visitation will be Wednesday, June 15, from 4:00 to 8:00 pm at Matheny Whited Funeral Home in Elizabeth.

Funeral services will be Thursday, June 16, at 11:00 am at the funeral home with Rev. John Larrison officiating.

Interment will follow at K of P Cemetery in Elizabeth, WV.

Matheny Whited Funeral Home was honored to assist the Burnside family.

