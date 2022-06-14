Advertisement

Obituary: Santee, Edward Darrel

By Andrew Noll
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 6:01 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RENO, Ohio (WTAP) - Edward Darrel Santee, 84, was welcomed into the arms of his Lord and Savior on June 14th at home, in Reno, Ohio. Ed was born September 13th, 1937 in Rutland, Ohio to Earl and Josie {Gandee} Santee.

Shortly after graduating high school, Ed proudly served his country in the United Stated Air Force as an aircraft mechanic. After concluding his service in the military, Ed married Janet Kay Bloomingdale on May 26th, 1962. Together they had two children: Mark and Missy.

Ed worked at Rich Loaf Bakery and then retired from Cytec after thirty years of employment. Throughout his life, Ed was an active member of his local church. Ed loved spending time outdoors either hunting, fishing, or gardening.

Ed will be deeply missed by his wife of sixty years, Kay. Ed is survived by two children: Mark (Cheryl) Santee and Missy (Kyle) Gutberlet. He is also survived by four grandchildren: Justin (Jodi) Gutberlet, Matthew Santee, Andrew (Megan) Gutberlet, and Timothy Santee; and, five great-grandchildren: Alyssa, Jordan, Allison Mae, Mattix, and Elliot. Ed was preceded in death by his parents, Earl and Josie.

Friends may call Wednesday, June 14th from 6 to 8 p.m. at Roberts Funeral Home-East Lawn Chapel, 27880 St. Rt. 7, Marietta.

Funeral services will be Thursday at 11 a.m. at the funeral home with Pastor Donald Arbuckle officiating.

Burial will be at East Lawn Memorial Park. Online tributes may be made at www.RobertsFuneralHome.com.

