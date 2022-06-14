Power knocked out in Wirt County

WIRT COUNTY, W.Va. (WTAP) - According to the Wirt County Office of Emergency Services, the main feed line coming out of Parkersburg is down. Mineral Wells through Palestine is without power.

Over 10,000 residences are without power. The power company said this could last for days.

Wirt County Office of Emergency Services says it’s going to take time to restore power. The power company has to access damages and fix them and then restore power slowly one section at a time.

