Advertisement

Power knocked out in Wirt County

WTAP News @ 11
By Phyllis Smith
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 11:44 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WIRT COUNTY, W.Va. (WTAP) - According to the Wirt County Office of Emergency Services, the main feed line coming out of Parkersburg is down. Mineral Wells through Palestine is without power.

Over 10,000 residences are without power. The power company said this could last for days.

Wirt County Office of Emergency Services says it’s going to take time to restore power. The power company has to access damages and fix them and then restore power slowly one section at a time.

Follow them on Facebook for more updates: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100064478718437

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Legal handgun carriers will soon no longer need a license to conceal carry.
Ohio will be a constitutional carry state starting Monday
Paul Richard Lemon Obit
Obituary: Lemon, Paul Richard
Gary Wayne Greathouse Sr. Obit
Obituary: Greathouse Sr., Gary Wayne
William Alan Reed Obit
Obituary: Reed, William Alan
Thomas L. Sams Obit
Obituary: Sams, Thomas L.

Latest News

Storms roll through MOV
Storms roll through the Mid-Ohio Valley
Garfield Ave closure
Garfield Ave. closure
County Commission: 6/13
County Commission: 6/13/2022
One local PKB resident becomes an American citizen
One local resident becomes U.S. citizen last Friday afternoon