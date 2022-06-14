Storms roll through the Mid-Ohio Valley

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Storms roll through the Mid-Ohio Vally on Monday night. The public was spooked by a talk of a derecho, but dispatchers say there was not that much damage.

Wood County 911 dispatchers say a tree fell on a house on the 1300 block of 24th Street and the Parkersburg Fire Department responded.

No one was hurt. More storms are expected in the early morning.

