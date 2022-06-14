W. Va. Class A All-State Baseball team announced
The West Virginia Sportswriter’s Association announced the Class A baseball all-state teams for the 2022 season. Here is where some of our local players ended up.
FIRST TEAM
Maxwell Molessa - Infielder, Williamstown
Harbor Haught - Outfielder, Williamstown
SECOND TEAM
Quentin Owens - Infielder, Ritchie County
Anthony Anglin - Catcher, Ravenswood
HONORABLE MENTION
Chase Barkley - Williamstown
Braydin Coleman - Williamstown
Sam Miller - St. Marys
Cole Winnell - Wirt County
Garrett Cunningham - Ritchie County
Beau Bennett - Ravenswood
Evan Swain - Ravenswood
