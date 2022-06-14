W. Va. Class A All-State Baseball team announced

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -

The West Virginia Sportswriter’s Association announced the Class A baseball all-state teams for the 2022 season. Here is where some of our local players ended up.

FIRST TEAM

Maxwell Molessa - Infielder, Williamstown

Harbor Haught - Outfielder, Williamstown

SECOND TEAM

Quentin Owens - Infielder, Ritchie County

Anthony Anglin - Catcher, Ravenswood

HONORABLE MENTION

Chase Barkley - Williamstown

Braydin Coleman - Williamstown

Sam Miller - St. Marys

Cole Winnell - Wirt County

Garrett Cunningham - Ritchie County

Beau Bennett - Ravenswood

Evan Swain - Ravenswood

