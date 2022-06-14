Advertisement

West Virginia cash-for-worker program welcomes new residents

A program offering cash incentives for out-of-state workers to move to West Virginia has...
A program offering cash incentives for out-of-state workers to move to West Virginia has welcomed its second round of new residents.(WSAZ)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 1:56 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W. Va. (AP) - A program offering cash incentives for out-of-state workers to move to West Virginia has welcomed its second round of new residents.

The public-private program says 33 newcomers were chosen for the Greenbrier Valley in the southeastern corner of the state.

The program’s first phase last year chose dozens of applicants for the northern college town of Morgantown.

The next round of applicants will include those two areas along with the state’s Eastern Panhandle.

The program leverages West Virginia’s natural beauty to reverse an exodus of people.

The 2020 census found that West Virginia lost a greater percentage of its residents than any other state in the past decade.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Storms roll through MOV
Storms roll through the Mid-Ohio Valley
Power outage
Power knocked out in Wirt County
One local PKB resident becomes an American citizen
One local resident becomes U.S. citizen last Friday afternoon
Legal handgun carriers will soon no longer need a license to conceal carry.
Ohio will be a constitutional carry state starting Monday
Garfield Ave closure
Garfield Ave. closure

Latest News

Local business partners with schools for career explorations program.
Wood Co. implements V.R. headsets for career exploration
More than 220 eighth graders are being honored for their knowledge of West Virginia history.
West Virginia students to receive Golden Horseshoe award
Former Parkersburg City Council member Eric Barber has pleaded not guilty to five charges...
Barber sentenced to 45 days in jail; two years probation
Storms roll through MOV
Storms roll through the Mid-Ohio Valley