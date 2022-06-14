Wirt County Senior Citizen Center opens to all in the county after the storm knocks out power

ELIZABETH, W.Va. (WTAP) - A local senior citizen center opened their doors to not only seniors but to all within their community after last night’s storm knocked out the power for many in the county.

The Wirt County Senior Citizen Center was open to everyone within the county earlier Tuesday.

People started coming into the senior citizen center at 7 a.m. This morning to charge their electronics, grab a cup of coffee, grab some food and to cool down from the heat.

Don Brookover, the Vice President of the Wirt County Senior Citizen Center, lost power Monday night at around 9 p.m.

He shared his appreciation for the senior citizen center being open to all during an emergency.

“We appreciate this facility because in case of an emergency like today electric is out for the biggest part of the county. So this is a great facility any one can come in,” Brookover said.

The Director of the Wirt County Senior Citizen Center, Billie Ashley, said that before noon Tuesday they had already had around 50 people come in for a meal.

A member on the Board of Directors at the Senior Citizen Center, John Griffin, lost power at his home in Creston at around 7 p.m. Monday night.

Even though his power and phone lines are still down, Griffin talked about the importance of the senior center being able to provide a little extra for those in need during an emergency.

“I’m just tickled to death that we can expand what we offer in a time of an emergency. You know, people need t o cool off, they need to get a drink of water, they need to get something to eat and I am thankful we are able to step in and provide a little extra,” Griffin shared.

Ashley shared they had about 50 food deliveries set up within the county for people who were not able to make it to the senior citizen center today.

She also shared why she believes it is important to open the doors for not only seniors but everyone in the community when they are in need during tough times.

“We think it is important for community involvement in everyway not just to the seniors but to everyone because you know what if we are not here for your parents, your grandparents someday you are going to be a senior, seniors aging in right now are baby boomers who are still very active and we want all of the active people. Anyone we can help come into our senior center, " Ashley said.

The senior citizen center hopes to keep providing help to those in need for as long as they need.

