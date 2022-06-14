Advertisement

Woman reportedly swept away in flash flood

Rescue teams are searching for a woman reportedly swept away by flood waters Tuesday morning in...
Rescue teams are searching for a woman reportedly swept away by flood waters Tuesday morning in Wetzel County.(WDTV)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 3:02 PM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
WILEYVILLE, W.Va (WDTV) - Rescue teams are searching for a woman reportedly swept away by flood waters Tuesday morning in Wetzel County.

The Hundred Volunteer Fire Department received a call from the woman’s friend around 10:30 a.m.

Assistant Chief Tom Powell tells 5 News when they arrived on the scene in Wileyville, thousands of gallons of water was rushing over the top of a bridge.

Rescue teams are using ATV’s to search up and down the river.

“We had reports that someone fell into the fast moving water,” Assistant Chief Powell said. “Right now, we have people searching the banks. The water is going down now. We’ll continue to search.”

This is a developing story. Stick with 5 News for updates.

