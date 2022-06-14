Advertisement

Wood Co. implements V.R. headsets for career exploration

Local business partners with school for V.R. CTE exploration program.
Local business partners with schools for career explorations program.
Local business partners with schools for career explorations program.(Zach Miles)
By Zach Miles and Alexa Griffey
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 2:06 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Wood Co. Schools implemented a new virtual reality program on Tuesday morning.

Students attended the Wood County Technical Center to experience a new virtual reality education program geared towards career exploration in the career and technical fields.

High school students were given the opportunity to try on V.R. headsets and experience various vocational jobs first-hand.

Students learned about careers such as welding, electrical repair, other career fields and safety tips.

The Workforce Development Board, who’s helping to fund the program, is excited to see how the new headsets can help guide future generations.

This one-week pilot program hopes to expand into surrounding counties across the Mid-Ohio Valley.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Storms roll through MOV
Storms roll through the Mid-Ohio Valley
Power outage
Power knocked out in Wirt County
One local PKB resident becomes an American citizen
One local resident becomes U.S. citizen last Friday afternoon
Legal handgun carriers will soon no longer need a license to conceal carry.
Ohio will be a constitutional carry state starting Monday
Garfield Ave closure
Garfield Ave. closure

Latest News

A program offering cash incentives for out-of-state workers to move to West Virginia has...
West Virginia cash-for-worker program welcomes new residents
More than 220 eighth graders are being honored for their knowledge of West Virginia history.
West Virginia students to receive Golden Horseshoe award
Former Parkersburg City Council member Eric Barber has pleaded not guilty to five charges...
Barber sentenced to 45 days in jail; two years probation
Storms roll through MOV
Storms roll through the Mid-Ohio Valley