Wood Co. implements V.R. headsets for career exploration

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Wood Co. Schools implemented a new virtual reality program on Tuesday morning.

Students attended the Wood County Technical Center to experience a new virtual reality education program geared towards career exploration in the career and technical fields.

High school students were given the opportunity to try on V.R. headsets and experience various vocational jobs first-hand.

Students learned about careers such as welding, electrical repair, other career fields and safety tips.

The Workforce Development Board, who’s helping to fund the program, is excited to see how the new headsets can help guide future generations.

This one-week pilot program hopes to expand into surrounding counties across the Mid-Ohio Valley.

