Wood County experiences thousands of power outages after storm rolls through

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Communities throughout Wood County lost power due to the storm that passed through last night.

Some residents have growing concerns that the outages could last through the upcoming heat wave.

At the beginning of the day 9200 power outages spanned through just Wood County alone. By 1:30 p.m., that number was cut down to 4400.

“With no electric not having AC is going to be an issue especially this last week since it’s been super hot and humid. So living on this street it’s a lot of retired people so making sure to check on them making sure they’re okay,” Vienna resident, Chandler McDaniel said.

If you need to report or get information on a power outage you can visit firstenergy.com/outages.

