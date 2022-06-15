60-year old man arrested and charged for sexually-related crimes

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - A 60-year-old man was arrested and charged with importuning and possession of criminal tools.

On May 5, Ronald Mayle sent a friend request to a covert Facebook account operated by the Southeastern Ohio Human Trafficking Task Force posing as a juvenile female.

After being told he was messaging a 15 year-old juvenile, Mayle initiated a very sexually explicit conversation...Asking for explicit photos on several occasions...

He tried to arrange for the juvenile to come to his house for sex on multiple occasions, and he sent photos of his private area to the juvenile.

Mayle also asked the juvenile to delete the Facebook conversations on several occasions because he didn’t want to get in trouble.

Authorities have since learned that Mayle worked as a custodian at a local high school for approximately twenty years.

A Lieutenant with the Washington County Sheriff’s Office and a Commander with the Southeastern Ohio Human Trafficking Task Force, Spencer Mcpeek, shared why it is important to try and keep predators off the streets.

”We want to keep this from happening. You know if he wasn’t talking to us he would be talking to other people’s children. This helps reduce crime, putting it on the news helps kids, parents, and even the online predators who are out there to not be doing this kind of activity,” Lieutenant Mcpeek said.

Since the start of the task force in July of 2021, they have executed 119 search warrants, 54 felony arrests, and they have rescued dozens of human trafficking victims.

