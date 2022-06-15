Advertisement

60-year old man arrested and charged for sexually-related crimes

WTAP News @ 6- Man arrested for importuning and possession of criminal tools
By Andrew Noll
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 6:05 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - A 60-year-old man was arrested and charged with importuning and possession of criminal tools.

On May 5, Ronald Mayle sent a friend request to a covert Facebook account operated by the Southeastern Ohio Human Trafficking Task Force posing as a juvenile female.

After being told he was messaging a 15 year-old juvenile, Mayle initiated a very sexually explicit conversation...Asking for explicit photos on several occasions...

He tried to arrange for the juvenile to come to his house for sex on multiple occasions, and he sent photos of his private area to the juvenile.

Mayle also asked the juvenile to delete the Facebook conversations on several occasions because he didn’t want to get in trouble.

Authorities have since learned that Mayle worked as a custodian at a local high school for approximately twenty years.

A Lieutenant with the Washington County Sheriff’s Office and a Commander with the Southeastern Ohio Human Trafficking Task Force, Spencer Mcpeek, shared why it is important to try and keep predators off the streets.

”We want to keep this from happening. You know if he wasn’t talking to us he would be talking to other people’s children. This helps reduce crime, putting it on the news helps kids, parents, and even the online predators who are out there to not be doing this kind of activity,” Lieutenant Mcpeek said.

Since the start of the task force in July of 2021, they have executed 119 search warrants, 54 felony arrests, and they have rescued dozens of human trafficking victims.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Storms roll through MOV
Storms roll through the Mid-Ohio Valley
Power outage
Power knocked out in Wirt County
Former Parkersburg City Council member Eric Barber has pleaded not guilty to five charges...
Barber sentenced to 45 days in jail; two years probation
One local PKB resident becomes an American citizen
One local resident becomes U.S. citizen last Friday afternoon
Rescue teams are searching for a woman reportedly swept away by flood waters Tuesday morning in...
UPDATE: Rescue teams find woman swept away in flash flood

Latest News

With temperatures above 90 degrees , people are trying to find ways to cool down from the heat.
With it being one of the hottest days of the year so far many people are trying to find ways to cool down
credit card debt graphic
Watching Your Wallet: Managing rising credit card bills
Parkersburg City Council
Controversial topics abound at Parkersburg City Council meeting Tuesday evening
Authorities say a West Virginia house fire in which two bodies were found has turned into a...
Officials: House fire didn’t cause deaths of 2