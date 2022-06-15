Advertisement

Boyfriend attempted to save girlfriend from flash flood

Rescue teams are searching for a woman reportedly swept away by flood waters Tuesday morning in...
Rescue teams are searching for a woman reportedly swept away by flood waters Tuesday morning in Wetzel County.(WDTV)
By John Blashke
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 6:13 PM EDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
MANNINGTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Tuesday is a day Rachael Hayes will never forget.

Her friend and coworker, Alyssa Zaulda, was killed when a flash flood hit Wetzel County Tuesday morning.

“I guess she got swept in. It was coming over the bridge, and she got swept in, and he tried to get in and save her and lost grip, and he said that was the last time he touched her,” Hayes said.

Rescue teams searched for the 20-year-old for more than 8 hours before finding her body about half a mile from where she was swept off of a bridge in Wileyville.

Hayes says Zaluda’s boyfriend tried to save her, but he was also overpowered by the raging current.

After struggling to stay afloat himself, a Dominion Energy employee was able to pull him and his father out with a strap from his car.

“But they weren’t able to get her out. The water was just too heavy and too strong.”

Hayes says she’s going to miss the time they spent together.

“We griped and groaned about work a lot, and we laughed a lot, and we joked a lot, and we had a few heart to hearts when things got tough,” Hayes said. “It was nice to have somebody there.”

Hayes says her heart goes out to Zaluda’s boyfriend and her family.

She says it will be hard for everyone to get through this, but she has faith.

“I wish she was here still, but I guess God has plans for a reason and reasons I don’t understand at the moment, and I probably never will, but I know I’ll see her again eventually,” Hayes said.

