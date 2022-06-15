Controversial topics abound at Parkersburg City Council meeting Tuesday evening.

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Any number of controversial topics came up at the Parkersburg City Council meeting Tuesday evening.

Members of the public spoke both in favor and against:

--A dog park planned for City Park by the tennis courts.

--A gay pride event held last weekend.

--The reciting of the Lord’s Prayer.

--Restrictions on location group residential homes and residential substance abuse treatment centers.

Council ultimately voted seven to one on a final reading to enact those restrictions, desptie warning of immediate litigation from a Charelest-Basic disabilities services group.

Councilwoman Wendy Tuck was the only vote No.

Council also voted against an ordinance that would FORCE the reading of the Pledge of Allegiance by placing it as an agenda item for all future meetings.

Finally, a vocal group of citizens recited the Lord’s Prayer four minutes before the meeting was called to order. Only half of the 60-plus members of the public stood to say it.

