Advertisement

Controversial topics abound at Parkersburg City Council meeting Tuesday evening.

Parkersburg City Council
Parkersburg City Council(WTAP)
By Kirk Greenfield
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 10:35 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Any number of controversial topics came up at the Parkersburg City Council meeting Tuesday evening.

Members of the public spoke both in favor and against:

--A dog park planned for City Park by the tennis courts.

--A gay pride event held last weekend.

--The reciting of the Lord’s Prayer.

--Restrictions on location group residential homes and residential substance abuse treatment centers.

Council ultimately voted seven to one on a final reading to enact those restrictions, desptie warning of immediate litigation from a Charelest-Basic disabilities services group.

Councilwoman Wendy Tuck was the only vote No.

Council also voted against an ordinance that would FORCE the reading of the Pledge of Allegiance by placing it as an agenda item for all future meetings.

Finally, a vocal group of citizens recited the Lord’s Prayer four minutes before the meeting was called to order. Only half of the 60-plus members of the public stood to say it.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Storms roll through MOV
Storms roll through the Mid-Ohio Valley
Power outage
Power knocked out in Wirt County
One local PKB resident becomes an American citizen
One local resident becomes U.S. citizen last Friday afternoon
Former Parkersburg City Council member Eric Barber has pleaded not guilty to five charges...
Barber sentenced to 45 days in jail; two years probation
Legal handgun carriers will soon no longer need a license to conceal carry.
Ohio will be a constitutional carry state starting Monday

Latest News

The Anchorage was almost hit by an uprooted tree.
Historical house in Marietta almost hit by fallen tree
Following severe thunderstorms, many people in the Mid-Ohio Valley are without power just...
Cooling station locations throughout the Mid-Ohio Valley
Tree falls, misses the Anchorage house in Marietta
WTAP News @ 10 - The Anchorage nearly hit by tree
WTAP News @ 5 - Downtown PKB receives $75,000 grant
WTAP News @ 5 - Downtown PKB receives $75,000 grant