Grandmother charged with murder in drowning death of 5-month-old baby, police say

Toni Camia, 44, has been charged with murder for the death of her grandchild, 5-month-old Angel...
Toni Camia, 44, has been charged with murder for the death of her grandchild, 5-month-old Angel Stanford.(Clarksville Police Department)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 6:03 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (Gray News) – A grandmother has been charged with murder for the 2021 death of a 5-month-old infant in Tennessee.

The Clarksville Police Department said officers were called to a residence on Aug. 6, 2021, for reports of an unresponsive baby. When they arrived, the baby’s grandmother, 44-year-old Toni Camia, said that she “took a bath with the baby and fell asleep” and that the child was not breathing.

The baby, 5-month-old Angel Stanford, was pronounced dead at the hospital.

An autopsy determined Angel’s primary cause of death was drowning, and a contributory cause of death was acute methamphetamine intoxication.

Following the results of the autopsy, coupled with evidence of methamphetamines in Camia’s blood at the time of Angel’s death, Camia was indicted earlier this month.

Police said the indictment was served to Camia at the Montgomery County Jail, where she is already incarcerated on unrelated charges.

Camia was charged with first-degree murder in perpetration/attempt to perpetrate a crime and aggravated child abuse/neglect/endangerment of a child less than 8 years old.

Camia’s bond was set at $300,000.

