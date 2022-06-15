Advertisement

Historical house in Marietta almost hit by fallen tree

WTAP News @ 10
By Evan Lasek and Phyllis Smith
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 10:10 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARIETTA, W.Va. (WTAP) - A historical house in Marietta narrowly misses getting hit by a fallen tree.

A tree was uprooted during the storms that started Monday night and into Tuesday morning. If it had fallen about five feet in the other direction, it would have hit the front of the Anchorage house. Since the tree did not hit the house, the Washington County Historical Society says insurance will not cover the tree removal.

The house is also not on city property, so it will fall to the historical society to pay for it. The president of the historical society says they are lucky there is no damage to the house.

“A building that’s built in 1859 and has some of the architectural features that the Anchorage has, those are hard to repair, replace, and of course, everything costs money. We are just a non-profit. We rely on our membership funds and donations and grants,” said Jann Adams, the President of the Washington County Historical Society.

A historical marker from Sewah Studios honoring David Putnam is under the brush. David Putnam is the brother of Douglas Putnam. Douglas is the one who built the house.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Storms roll through MOV
Storms roll through the Mid-Ohio Valley
Power outage
Power knocked out in Wirt County
One local PKB resident becomes an American citizen
One local resident becomes U.S. citizen last Friday afternoon
Former Parkersburg City Council member Eric Barber has pleaded not guilty to five charges...
Barber sentenced to 45 days in jail; two years probation
Legal handgun carriers will soon no longer need a license to conceal carry.
Ohio will be a constitutional carry state starting Monday

Latest News

Following severe thunderstorms, many people in the Mid-Ohio Valley are without power just...
Cooling station locations throughout the Mid-Ohio Valley
Tree falls, misses the Anchorage house in Marietta
WTAP News @ 10 - The Anchorage nearly hit by tree
WTAP News @ 5 - Downtown PKB receives $75,000 grant
WTAP News @ 5 - Downtown PKB receives $75,000 grant
WTAP News @ 5 - V.R. headsets help wood co. students explore career paths
WTAP News @ 5 - V.R. headsets help wood co. students explore career paths