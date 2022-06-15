Historical house in Marietta almost hit by fallen tree

MARIETTA, W.Va. (WTAP) - A historical house in Marietta narrowly misses getting hit by a fallen tree.

A tree was uprooted during the storms that started Monday night and into Tuesday morning. If it had fallen about five feet in the other direction, it would have hit the front of the Anchorage house. Since the tree did not hit the house, the Washington County Historical Society says insurance will not cover the tree removal.

The house is also not on city property, so it will fall to the historical society to pay for it. The president of the historical society says they are lucky there is no damage to the house.

“A building that’s built in 1859 and has some of the architectural features that the Anchorage has, those are hard to repair, replace, and of course, everything costs money. We are just a non-profit. We rely on our membership funds and donations and grants,” said Jann Adams, the President of the Washington County Historical Society.

A historical marker from Sewah Studios honoring David Putnam is under the brush. David Putnam is the brother of Douglas Putnam. Douglas is the one who built the house.

