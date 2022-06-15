Advertisement

J’s Bar and Grill looking to keep costs low while expenses increase

WTAP News @ 6- J's Bar and Grill looking to keep costs low while expenses increase
By Mitchell Blahut
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 7:35 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - As food prices continue to increase, local businesses are trying their best to keep customers in mind during these hard times.

Co-owner of J’s Bar and Grill, Josh Argabrite says that expenses to provide food for customers is increasing.

Close to costs businesses saw during the pandemic.

Argabrite says that the rise in costs is due to both food prices and delivery costs going up.

However, he says that the business is looking to keep prices down for customers.

“We’re trying our best to maintain food costs at what they are, so that we’re not transitioning that cost onto the customers. We’ve done a pretty good job so far reducing the amount of waste for foods that we’re not using. Reusing them for like our chili. But if fuel prices continue to increase, then we can’t guarantee that prices won’t eventually increase on the customers’ side of things,” says Argabrite.

Argabrite also says that outside costs -- such as gas prices and living costs increasing -- is also affecting the business.

