Obituary: Bredon, Mary M.

VIENNA, W.Va. (WTAP) - Mary M. Bredon, 81 of Vienna, WV. passed away June 13, 2022 at the Camden Clark Medical Center.

She was born in Parkersburg July 14, 1940 the daughter of the late Wesley and Gladys Law Battin.

She was a graduate of Parkersburg High School, Glenville State Teachers College and received her Masters Degree from West Virginia University.

She was a Student Teacher at Pullman Elementary School, a Special Education Teacher at Fairplains Elementary School and a first grade teacher at Greenmont Elementary School for 26 years. She especially enjoyed working with the Track Team and Math Field Day students and she established and mentored the first Student Council at the school. Over the years she was involved with many school, community and church activities including the Salvation Army Kettle Campaign, Vacation Bible School, Brownies and Girls Scouts and the Brown Bag Lunch Program for Wood County Schools. Growing up in South Parkersburg all her parents’ neighbors knew of her passion for teaching, she set up a classroom in her father’s garage and would “teach” all the neighborhood children.

After her retirement she and Jim traveled extensively in Europe and England which she enjoyed. She always said that her greatest achievement was her family.

Surviving is her husband whom she married March 6, 1960, James “Jim” Bredon of Vienna and together they had 5 children, Lori Gould (Gregg), James R. Bredon II (Marilyn), Julia Reynolds, the late Jennifer McFarland (Joe) and Victoria Hartwell; 13 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren with 2 on the way. One sister, Betty Armstrong and a sister in law, Jody Battin.

In addition to her daughter she was preceded in death by her brothers, Harold, Bill, Bob and Mike Battin, one infant sister, her brother in law, Bob Armstrong and sister in laws, Delores, Dorothy and Janet Battin.

Funeral services will be Saturday at 3:00pm at the New Hope Baptist Church with Pastor Troy Nesselrode officiating. Burial will be in the Evergreen North Cemetery. Visitation will be Saturday from 1:00pm until service time at the church.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the New Hope Baptist Church Children’s Program 1777 Rosemar Road Parkersburg, WV 26105

The Leavitt Funeral Home in Parkersburg is assisting the family with arrangements and online condolences may be sent to the family at www.leavittfuneralhome.com

