Obituary: Carmichael, Timothy Nolen

WASHINGTON, W.Va. (WTAP) - Timothy Nolen Carmichael, 64, of Washington, WV passed away June 10, 2022 at his residence. He was born February 28th, 1958 in Parkersburg, WV a son of the late Thomas N and Rita Hefling Carmichael.

Tim was a standout athlete at Parkersburg South High School, excelling in football and baseball, having graduated with the class of 1976. After high school, he continued his education at Potomac State University, where he played collegiate baseball. Tim worked for many years at Nashua Photo and then DuPont, where he worked in Teflon and the Power House. Tim was an avid sportsman. Over the years he spent many hours hunting, fishing and camping with family and friends making lasting memories and

enjoying the outdoors.

Tim is survived by his children, Ashley (Dustyn) Pleace of Arcade, NY, and Chad Carmichael of Morgantown, WV, Grandchildren, Nora, Luna and Fynn Pleace of Arcade, NY, a sister Wendi (Craig) Echard of Little Hocking, OH, sisters in Law Beverly Carmichael of Parkersburg, WV and Sherry (Dan) McPherson of Washington, WV, nephews Dustin (Lisa) Echard of Belpre, OH and Kelby Carmichael of Parkersburg, WV, and nieces, Amber (Antonio) Evans of Seattle, WA, Jody (Jason) Carmichael of

Wilmington, NC, and Lindsey Carmichael of Parkersburg, WV.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brothers Roderick Carmichael and Kevin Carmichael, and a niece Miranda Echard.

There will be no formal visitation or funeral. A celebration of Tim’s life will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family.

The family would like to thank Jimmy Pfaff for helping care for Tim in his final months and with assisting the family during this difficult time.

Online guests may send condolences to the family by visiting www.LeavittFuneralHome.com.

