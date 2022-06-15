Obituary: Horner, Billie Kaye

BELMONT, W.Va. (WTAP) - Billie Kaye Horner, age 80, of Belmont, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, June 13, 2022 at Stone Rise Nursing Home in Belmont, WV.

Billie was born on September 26, 1941, in Buckhannon, WV, to the late Hampton Morton and Peggy (Ferrell) Morton. She graduated from Webster County (WV) High School in 1959 and attended the Mountain State Business College. She had her won cake decorating business and worked in various positions as a BancOhio secretary and then as administrative assistant for the Office of Disciplinary Counsel in Columbus, OH retiring in 2002.

Billie was a member of Williams Creek Baptist Church in Williamstown, WV. She enjoyed her family, reading, Bible study, making chocolate covered candies and serving others.

Surviving are her three sons, Jeffrey (Julie) Horner of Evansville, IN, Pastor Douglas (Jennifer) Horner of Newburgh, IN, and Dr. Michael (Sherri) Horner of Williamstown, WV, eight grandchildren Joshua (Casey) Horner, Megan Horner, Jesse Horner, David (Jessica) Horner, Jaime (Nathan) Johnson, Nathan (Christina) Horner, Sara Horner, Joel (Emily) Horner, two great grandchildren, Jude and Ansley Horner, friends Lynn Horner of Orrville, OH, Bob and Cheryl Doherty, Camden Doherty, Evan Doherty and Abigail Doherty of Columbus, OH, Clarence (Jim) Williams of Vienna, WV, Diane Hayes of Parkersburg, WV and many wonderful nieces, nephews and second cousins.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

The family wishes to say a special thank you to the wonderful staff and caregivers of Stone Rise, Belmone, WV and Housecalls Hospice, Parkersburg.

The funeral service will be 4 PM Sunday at Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg, WV. Visitation will be from 2 - 4 on Sunday prior to the service.

A graveside service will be held 11 am Monday at the Ravenswood Cemetery, Ravenswood, WV.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.LeavittFuneralHome.com.

