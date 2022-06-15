Officials: House fire didn’t cause deaths of 2

LOST CREEK, W. Va. (AP) - Authorities say a West Virginia house fire in which two bodies were found has turned into a homicide investigation.

News outlets report firefighters responded to the blaze at a home near Lost Creek on Saturday morning and found the bodies of a man and a woman inside.

Detective Adam Titchenal with the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office says both bodies were sent to the state Medical Examiner’s Office and it was determined that the fire did not cause either death.

He said authorities believe the fire was set in an effort to cover up the killings. Officials have not released the names of the victims.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.