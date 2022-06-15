Advertisement

Officials: House fire didn’t cause deaths of 2

Authorities say a West Virginia house fire in which two bodies were found has turned into a...
Authorities say a West Virginia house fire in which two bodies were found has turned into a homicide investigation.(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 11:28 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOST CREEK, W. Va. (AP) - Authorities say a West Virginia house fire in which two bodies were found has turned into a homicide investigation.

News outlets report firefighters responded to the blaze at a home near Lost Creek on Saturday morning and found the bodies of a man and a woman inside.

Detective Adam Titchenal with the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office says both bodies were sent to the state Medical Examiner’s Office and it was determined that the fire did not cause either death.

He said authorities believe the fire was set in an effort to cover up the killings. Officials have not released the names of the victims.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Storms roll through MOV
Storms roll through the Mid-Ohio Valley
Power outage
Power knocked out in Wirt County
Former Parkersburg City Council member Eric Barber has pleaded not guilty to five charges...
Barber sentenced to 45 days in jail; two years probation
One local PKB resident becomes an American citizen
One local resident becomes U.S. citizen last Friday afternoon
Rescue teams are searching for a woman reportedly swept away by flood waters Tuesday morning in...
UPDATE: Rescue teams find woman swept away in flash flood

Latest News

West Virginia is allocating $10 million in federal coronavirus relief funding to bolster the...
West Virginia bolstering emergency medical service workforce
Parkersburg City Council
Controversial topics abound at Parkersburg City Council meeting Tuesday evening
The Anchorage was almost hit by an uprooted tree.
Historical house in Marietta almost hit by fallen tree
Following severe thunderstorms, many people in the Mid-Ohio Valley are without power just...
Cooling station locations throughout the Mid-Ohio Valley