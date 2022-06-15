West Virginia bolstering emergency medical service workforce

CHARLESTON, W. Va. (AP) - West Virginia is allocating $10 million in federal coronavirus relief funding to bolster the state’s emergency medical services workforce.

The office of Gov. Jim Justice says the state technical college system, EMS community partners and lawmakers reviewed current education and training opportunities and looked at areas of need.

The state will buy mobile ambulance simulators to allow educational programs in all regions and embark on a public relations campaign for EMS careers.

To provide no-cost EMT training, the community college system has provided a total of $870,000 to 21 facilities.

In addition, thousands of bags containing emergency medical equipment and supplies will be distributed to EMS workers statewide.

