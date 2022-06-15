William Nutter sentenced to 16 years for the murder of his brother

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - “He’s always been a habitual manipulator, habitual liar. He’s been evil for as long as I can remember,” says William Nutter’s cousin, Heather Elliott.

Nutter was sentenced Monday to 16 years behind bars for the death of his brother, Charles Ryan Cottle on Mother’s Day 2020.

Nutter was convicted of voluntary manslaughter and possessing a firearm when prohibited.

“I don’t know how he can just sit there and say that he didn’t mean to kill Ryan when he shot him that many times,” says Elliott. “And the sad part to me, that should show what kind of person that he is, as he immediately started trying to get out of it.”

Wood County Prosecutor, Patrick Lefebure spoke for the family.

And the severity of whom and when this killing took place.

“Essentially, May has now suffered a horrible loss to her that occurred on Mother’s Day. She has lost both of her sons now,” says Lefebure. “Ryan will never be here, and Billy is the reason why Ryan will never be here.”

Lefebure says that nutter should be sentenced to the maximum for the count of voluntary manslaughter.

As he brought up Nutter’s criminal past and how Cottle was killed by Nutter.

“We certainly believe that the maximum amount of prison is appropriate given the severity of this that Ryan Cottle was shot ten times, your honor, in his own home,” says Lefebure. “We also know that one of those bullets—as where he was laying—was found in the floor. Indicating that he was shot as he was laying on the floor at that time.”

As more family spoke about Nutter, one member says that if it is possible, Nutter should be given more than the maximum.

“If you’d kindly take the time, and if I could have read this, you would have known that I was talking to you to give him the maximum,” says Nutter family member, Laura Naylor. “And if you could give him more, I’d appreciate that.”

Nutter is getting the maximum 15 years for voluntary manslaughter and then serve a consecutive one-year sentence for possessing a firearm when prohibited.

