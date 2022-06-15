How people stayed cool during the hottest day of the year

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - With temperatures above 90 degrees, people are trying to find ways to cool down from the heat.

One way that many people chose a way to cool down is by taking a visit to the Marietta Aquatic Center for a quick dip in the pool.

The pool’s hours of operations are from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. daily and people were lined up waiting for their chance to get in the water to cool down.

One-day ticket prices are five dollars for kids between the ages of 3-12, six dollars for kids between the ages of 13-17, seven dollars for people between the ages of 18-55, and six dollars for seniors over the age of 55 and six dollars for people in the military with proper ID.

A concession stand worker for the Marietta Aquatic Center, Hannah Campbell, shared how she hopes to help people cool down on such a hot day.

”We just want them to get cooled off, to come swim, and just be ready to swim and make sure they wear sunscreen. We ask that they do wear sunscreen. Stay hydrated, come to the concession stand to get water, drinks, food whatever they need,” Campbell said.

Some of the things being provided at the concession stand to help people cool down include: water, Gatorade, soda, and cups of ice.

