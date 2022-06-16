Advertisement

Beyoncé announces new album ‘Renaissance’ to drop July 29

FILE - Beyonce appears at the 63rd annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on March 14, 2021....
FILE - Beyonce appears at the 63rd annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on March 14, 2021. Beyoncé has revealed the title and release date for her next album, with the 16-track “Renaissance” set to drop on July 29(AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 10:04 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Beyoncé has revealed the title and release date for her next studio album, with the 16-track “Renaissance” set to drop July 29.

The superstar began listing the music and products on her website Thursday and several streaming services, including Tidal and Spotify, also announced the Beyoncé release.

Beyoncé tipped off fans that something important was coming when she removed her profile photos across all her social media platforms last week.

“Renaissance” would be the follow-up to 2016′s “Lemonade,” but the artist has been hard at work of late, featured on rapper Megan Thee Stallion’s remix of “Savage” and opening the 2022 Academy Awards with a performance of her song “Be Alive,” from the film “King Richard.”

In 2019, she curated and produced the soundtrack album “The Lion King: The Gift,” for the remake of “The Lion King.” The song “Black Parade” from the soundtrack won a Grammy in 2021 for best R&B performance, Beyoncé's 28th Grammy.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 60-year-old man was arrested and charged with importuning and possession of criminal tools.
60-year old man arrested and charged for sexually-related crimes
Parkersburg City Council
Controversial topics abound at Parkersburg City Council meeting Tuesday evening
Rescue teams are searching for a woman reportedly swept away by flood waters Tuesday morning in...
Woman swept away in flash flood identified
Authorities say a West Virginia house fire in which two bodies were found has turned into a...
Officials: House fire didn’t cause deaths of 2
Following severe thunderstorms, many people in the Mid-Ohio Valley are without power just...
Cooling station locations throughout the Mid-Ohio Valley

Latest News

Daniel Palacios, shot while driving an Uber in Amarillo (Source: GoFundMe)
Uber driver shot in head, still drives passengers to safety
Bridgette Harvey attempted to choke Jimenez with a pillowcase.
WATCH: Inmates save officer from assault at detention center
WTAP News @ 11 -Safety town
WTAP News @ 11 -Safety town
FILE - Federal Reserve Board Chair Jerome Powell participates in a swearing-in ceremony,...
Fed’s aggressive rate hikes raise likelihood of a recession
WTAP News @ 11 -William Nutter Sentencing
WTAP News @ 11 -William Nutter Sentencing