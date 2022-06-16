Advertisement

Bronson Arroyo headlines 29th annual Reds Legends Baseball and Softball Camp

By Ryan Wilson
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 10:14 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
VIENNA, W.Va. (WTAP) -

The 29th annual Reds Legends Baseball and Softball Camp returned to the Mid-Ohio Valley on Wednesday, as the Jackson Park ball fields in Vienna hosted dozens of kids looking to learn from Reds greats.

Among the legends in attendance, was former Reds pitcher Bronson Arroyo, making his third stop at the camp in Vienna.

The kids learned drills from pitching, to hitting, to base-running.

