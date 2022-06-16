Advertisement

High court weighs delay in charging man in woman’s attack

By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 12:00 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - The Ohio Supreme Court is hearing the appeal of a man who says the state waited too long to charge him with attacking a woman 26 years ago.

At issue is the 2019 arrest of Ralph Bortree in the 1993 killing of a 19-year-old woman, who was abducted, raped and left for dead.

Though the statute of limitations for rape and kidnapping had expired, prosecutors said Bortree could still be charged with attempted aggravated murder.

Bortree’s attorneys argue state law doesn’t define a limit for attempted aggravated murder and therefore its statute of limitations also expired.

Bortree was convicted and sentenced to 11 years in prison.

