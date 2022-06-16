A Marietta tradition that keeps kids safe: Safetytown

MARIETTA, Ohio. (WTAP) - Safetytown is a Marietta school tradition. Through the program, kids at Phillips Elementary School are getting an interactive rundown of all things safety.

Safetytown’s a program that’s been around since 1978 and is fully funded by the Marietta Rotary Club. It teaches kids safety awareness from train safety to fire safety and everything in between.

Lead Teacher Alison Woods said of the program, “I think the biggest impact is that they know what to do in different situations when they’re not with an adult and they know the right decisions to make to keep themselves safe in our community.”

Student volunteers and community members like firefighters and police officers band together to create an interactive learning environment.

Woods said, “We have the sheriff’s department here today actually and they did a little presentation of how easy or how fast it can be that you could get kidnapped…,”

Kids practice crossing the street safely in a mini mock town, learn street signs as well as safety around strangers, and more.

Sparky the robot firefighter dog was definitely a crowd favorite.

Woods explained, “He’s a robot and he talked. He sprayed them with water and was teaching them about the emergency squad. He got his blood pressure checked, his temperature checked, and oxygen levels checked just like if he would’ve been a patient for the emergency squad,”

When you ask the kids why he was the best part, they say, “He sprayed water at you!”

Safetytown lasts nine days all together. Later this week, kids will learn about water safety and next week the lesson plan is fire safety.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.