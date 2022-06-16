Advertisement

Marshall Big Green Coaches Tour makes it’s stop in Parkersburg

Dozens of Herd fans show up to the Shriner's Club to get geared up for a new year in Marshall...
Dozens of Herd fans show up to the Shriner's Club to get geared up for a new year in Marshall athletics(Ryan Wilson, WTAP)
By Ryan Wilson
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 10:19 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -

On Wednesday, the annual Big Green Coaches Tour by the Marshall Thundering Herd made it’s annual stop in the Mid-Ohio Valley, as the group held their event at the Shriner’s Club in Parkersburg.

Dozens of Thundering Herd alumni and boosters showed up to the event, and were able to greet many high-ranking Marshall athletic administrators.

Debra Boughton, one of the Executive Athletic Directors, came in place of newly hired athletic director Christian Spears, and spoke about the excitement of Marshall joining the Sun Belt Conference after sixteen seasons in Conference U-S-A.

Head men’s basketball coach Dan D’Antoni also is excited for the team’s move to the Sun Belt, as is eager for his team of several returning starters to prove to the state that Marshall men’s basketball will be a force to be reckoned with in 2022.

