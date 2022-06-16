Advertisement

More shoppers heading back to in-person stores rather than online

Americans are returning to in-store shopping rather than online shopping.
Americans are returning to in-store shopping rather than online shopping.(Pexels)
By CNN
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 12:51 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Many Americans are back to shopping the old-fashioned way: in-person.

Last month, online retail sales rose 2.2% compared to May 2021, according to Mastercard.

However, in-store purchases jumped up 13.4%.

Some analysts say inflation is playing a factor, causing some consumers to shy away from buying big-ticket items, like furniture, which is often bought online.

Another reason for the rise of in-store shopping is that many people want to get out after largely being locked inside the house during the pandemic.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 60-year-old man was arrested and charged with importuning and possession of criminal tools.
60-year old man arrested and charged for sexually-related crimes
Parkersburg City Council
Controversial topics abound at Parkersburg City Council meeting Tuesday evening
Rescue teams are searching for a woman reportedly swept away by flood waters Tuesday morning in...
Woman swept away in flash flood identified
Authorities say a West Virginia house fire in which two bodies were found has turned into a...
Officials: House fire didn’t cause deaths of 2
Following severe thunderstorms, many people in the Mid-Ohio Valley are without power just...
Cooling station locations throughout the Mid-Ohio Valley

Latest News

FILE - In this Nov. 23, 2020 file photo, a Wall Street sign is displayed outside of the New...
Wall Street gets back to tumbling after 1-day reprieve
Pennsylvania lawmaker introduces bill to allow teachers to be armed in schools
A video exhibit plays as the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S....
LIVE: Jan. 6 panel probes Trump pressure on Pence to reject election
People pray outside the scene of Saturday's shooting at a supermarket, in Buffalo, N.Y.,...
Buffalo supermarket gunman in court on hate crime counts
FILE: Sue Bird smiles during a Team USA game at the Tokyo Olympics on April 1, 2021. Bird...
WNBA star Sue Bird says 2022 will be her final season