Advertisement

Mountwood Park lake drained to work on sediment levels

WTAP News @ 5- Mountwood park
By Mitchell Blahut
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 5:09 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WOOD COUNTY, W.Va. (WTAP) - The lake at Mountwood Park is going to be looking a little different these next few weeks.

Wood County Parks officials lowered the lake a few weeks ago to work on the high sediment levels in the water.

Parks director, Jeremy Cross says that this is a routine for every ten years to work on these levels.

This process is to make it so that those who are going out on boats will have a safer time out on the water.

Those wanting to use the lake should expect to use it again in july.

However, Cross says that it depends on the weather.

“The week of Fourth of July, the day after the Fourth is the day we’re going to start removing the sediment. And that will take approximately two, two-and-a-half weeks and that’s all dependent on the weather. So, if we get rain, it will take longer than that. If they have dry weather, it should be done within those two weeks that we allow for that,” says Cross.

Cross says that the frequency of this process will be changing in the future.

As he says the department will look to change this to every two or three years rather than every ten.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 60-year-old man was arrested and charged with importuning and possession of criminal tools.
60-year old man arrested and charged for sexually-related crimes
Parkersburg City Council
Controversial topics abound at Parkersburg City Council meeting Tuesday evening
Rescue teams are searching for a woman reportedly swept away by flood waters Tuesday morning in...
Woman swept away in flash flood identified
Authorities say a West Virginia house fire in which two bodies were found has turned into a...
Officials: House fire didn’t cause deaths of 2
Following severe thunderstorms, many people in the Mid-Ohio Valley are without power just...
Cooling station locations throughout the Mid-Ohio Valley

Latest News

The cooling station is open from 10 AM to 6 PM Monday through Friday through next week.
New Hope Baptist Church is offering relief from the heat
Ways to stay safe from the heat
Ways to stay safe from the heat
Student Loan graphic with money and graduates
Watching Your Wallet: How to pay for rising college costs
The Ohio Supreme Court is hearing the appeal of a man who says the state waited too long to...
High court weighs delay in charging man in woman’s attack