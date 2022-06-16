Mountwood Park lake drained to work on sediment levels

WOOD COUNTY, W.Va. (WTAP) - The lake at Mountwood Park is going to be looking a little different these next few weeks.

Wood County Parks officials lowered the lake a few weeks ago to work on the high sediment levels in the water.

Parks director, Jeremy Cross says that this is a routine for every ten years to work on these levels.

This process is to make it so that those who are going out on boats will have a safer time out on the water.

Those wanting to use the lake should expect to use it again in july.

However, Cross says that it depends on the weather.

“The week of Fourth of July, the day after the Fourth is the day we’re going to start removing the sediment. And that will take approximately two, two-and-a-half weeks and that’s all dependent on the weather. So, if we get rain, it will take longer than that. If they have dry weather, it should be done within those two weeks that we allow for that,” says Cross.

Cross says that the frequency of this process will be changing in the future.

As he says the department will look to change this to every two or three years rather than every ten.

