New Hope Baptist Church is offering relief from the heat

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - New Hope Baptist Church is offering their church as a temporary cooling station for anyone who needs to get out of the heat.

It began as a way to help locals who lost power due to recent storms but will stay open through next week because of the heat.

Pastor Troy Nesselrode said the church has water and free WiFi for anyone who comes.

If you decide to go, stop by the ministry center first to let staff know you’re there. The ministry center is the building at the bottom of the hill at the beginning of the driveway leading to the church.

Nesselrode said, “One of the key functions of any Christian church is service. In Matthew 20, Christ tells us that greatness is in serving and so it’s our requirement, it’s our function, and, at New Hope Baptist Church, we try and we strive to serve the community however we can.”

The cooling station is open from 10 AM to 6 PM Monday through Friday.

Nesselrode said the cooling station may open back up in the future on hot days. To stay up to date with that, check their Facebook page at New Hope Baptist Church WV.

