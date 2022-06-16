Advertisement

New Hope Baptist Church is offering relief from the heat

A local church is offering their building as a temporary cooling station.
By Laura Bowen
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 5:42 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - New Hope Baptist Church is offering their church as a temporary cooling station for anyone who needs to get out of the heat.

It began as a way to help locals who lost power due to recent storms but will stay open through next week because of the heat.

Pastor Troy Nesselrode said the church has water and free WiFi for anyone who comes.

If you decide to go, stop by the ministry center first to let staff know you’re there. The ministry center is the building at the bottom of the hill at the beginning of the driveway leading to the church.

Nesselrode said, “One of the key functions of any Christian church is service. In Matthew 20, Christ tells us that greatness is in serving and so it’s our requirement, it’s our function, and, at New Hope Baptist Church, we try and we strive to serve the community however we can.”

The cooling station is open from 10 AM to 6 PM Monday through Friday.

Nesselrode said the cooling station may open back up in the future on hot days. To stay up to date with that, check their Facebook page at New Hope Baptist Church WV.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 60-year-old man was arrested and charged with importuning and possession of criminal tools.
60-year old man arrested and charged for sexually-related crimes
Parkersburg City Council
Controversial topics abound at Parkersburg City Council meeting Tuesday evening
Rescue teams are searching for a woman reportedly swept away by flood waters Tuesday morning in...
Woman swept away in flash flood identified
Authorities say a West Virginia house fire in which two bodies were found has turned into a...
Officials: House fire didn’t cause deaths of 2
Following severe thunderstorms, many people in the Mid-Ohio Valley are without power just...
Cooling station locations throughout the Mid-Ohio Valley

Latest News

Mountwood Park lake drained to work on sediment levels
Mountwood Park lake drained to work on sediment levels
Ways to stay safe from the heat
Ways to stay safe from the heat
Student Loan graphic with money and graduates
Watching Your Wallet: How to pay for rising college costs
The Ohio Supreme Court is hearing the appeal of a man who says the state waited too long to...
High court weighs delay in charging man in woman’s attack